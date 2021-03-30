The serial killer who killed a Hispanic boy, died before serving the death sentence

A serial killer sentenced to death for killing five people, including a Hispanic boy, died of a brain tumor, where he was waiting to be executed, authorities reported Monday

Joseph Edward Duncan, 58, died Sunday at a hospital in Terra Haute, Indiana, while awaiting execution and serving several life sentences in federal prison, according to the Riverside County, California, District Attorney’s Office.

Duncan was convicted of killing four members of a family in Idaho in 2005.

The convict kidnapped two little brothers, Dylan and Shasta Groene, from the family home and tortured them before killing Dylan.

Shasta was rescued when Duncan stopped at a restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and workers recognized the missing girl.

Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to stand trial in the 1997 death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez from a city in Riverside County.

The test of DNA linked Duncan to the crime, which ended up pleading guilty.

Anthony was kidnapped while playing in a neighbor’s yard with his brother and some friends on April 4, 1997.

Duncan initially tried to kidnap Anthony’s brother, who managed to free himself with the help of the victim, who ended up being forced into a car, according to the Riverside District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony’s body was found by a ranger outside Joshua Tree National Park about two weeks after his abduction.

Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and underwent surgery in October of last year.

“While I would have liked to witness his execution, knowing that he is now before God being responsible for what he has done, what he did to my son and the horrible crimes he committed with others, that is true justice.”Ernesto Martinez, Anthony’s father, said in a statement.

