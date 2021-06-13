“The Sergio Ramos thing, at least it’s a bit strange, I don’t know what the problem is”

The absence of Sergio Ramos on the day that Luis Enrique gave the list of 24 players for the European Championship sparked a great debate about whether the coach was right or wrong in his decision. It also brought a division of opinion. But José Antonio Camacho, who long before Luis Enrique was Spain’s coach, tried to shed light on an issue that is not entirely clear.

Camacho assured this Tuesday in El Larguero de la Cadena SER that he sees “a bit strange” the situation of Sergio Ramos in the National Team, while saying he does not understand what is happening: “They said they had a conversation, he and Luis Enrique, and nothing else was known. I don’t know whether it’s okay or not. But if my captain is not here to play the first game, but maybe he can be for the second or third, I don’t know what the problem is. “

He also gave his opinion on the situation of the National Team in relation to vaccination: “People must be told the truth, a competition like the European Championship must be tied down. Everyone should already be in conditions that UEFA should have ruled. And if they are not in these conditions, they cannot come to the competition”.

The former selector empathized with the complicated situation that Luis Enrique is experiencing in the National Team: “He will be adapting as you can, solving problems, motivating the players, giving them hope, but improvising on the fly. If you have a relative who has not been vaccinated, they have the same right to be vaccinated as a footballer. But the Government, before UEFA, has to fulfill some obligations to play here “.