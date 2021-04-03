The sequel to ‘Venom’ changes its release date

The date on which the sequel was found was September 17 Andy Serkis will direct this second part

Seen the moment we are living in, we have already gotten used to premieres changing their release date. And it seems that ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ is the last. This past Tuesday, Sony announced that the sequel will arrive September 24. That is, it only changes a week after the movie’s most recent release date, September 17, which it just won less than two weeks ago. On this new day of arrival in theaters, the film would compete against the prequel to The Sopranos, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, with the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Infinite’, the new Antoine fuqua with Mark Wahlberg in front of the cast.

This second part will see Tom hardy Return to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who reluctantly teams up with an alien symbiote named Venom. Woody harrelson He will play Cletus Kassidy / Carnage in the film, a character that fans are very curious to see on the big screen.

Andy Serkis he will be behind the camera and bring a unique perspective to the sequel. “He’s a great director, but he’s also an actor and he’s played inside monsters and understands the character from within,” explained producer Matt Tolmach previously. “It’s been crazy to see him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand, particularly people like Tom Hardy, and what it’s like to be in this other character from another realm. He’s like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he’s around people, you feel his presence. He was making Tom do really well, so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He’s going to be special. It’s a really cool connection. “

