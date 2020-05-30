Realmforge Studios has released the closed beta and hopes to have the game ready by the last quarter of 2020.

A few months ago, the return of a classic strategy with Spacebase Startopia was announced. With the participation ofsome creatives behind the mythical Dungeon Keeper and Theme Hospital, the original was released in 2001 and proposesdesign the best galactic vacationsyou can imagine. Now the adventures continue in their sequel, which already has a release date set fornext October 23and a new trailer.

After almost20 year waithas finally happened.Realmforge StudiosThe title of strategy, economic simulation and construction has been put to work before the end of the year. It has already been releasedthe closed betawhere you will try to squeeze the most out of the gameplay and find the room for improvement to implement it in the months that remain until its release.

It is a new version of the classic gameThe study has explained that it is a“new version” of the classic gameand that the dynamics will be practically the same: directing a donut-shaped space station divided into three levels, whileattracts the largest number of extraterrestrial visitors. All this accompanied by the management of their various needs, in addition toworry about design, robotic assistants, aesthetics and constructions, whichwill be familiar to those who have played before.

The only place where there will bea significant change is in combat, where the player will have control of the mechs during RTS battles to deal with competition and intergalactic pirates. A mechanic that previously did not exist as such and that arrives forupdate the game to current demands. The experience will arrive in a few months on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but before we leave you the announcement trailer.

