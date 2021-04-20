The sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ will have three directors

Not only the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ has been announced since November 2018, it already has a release date (October 7, 2022) and started its pre-production already last summer. We knew from the beginning that Joaquim Dos Santos, director of ‘The Legend of Korra’, would sit behind the cameras, but as Marvel has announced he will not be alone and he is joined by Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

“The ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ team set the bar ridiculously high and we are honored to take on the challenge of telling the next chapter in the Miles Morales story,” the trio signed in a statement. surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’ll send Miles on with his friends, both old and new “. ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ (for now working with that title) will be again produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, masterminds of the first, who also co-write the script with David Callaham (‘Shang- Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’). Also on the production team are Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Christina Steinberg, Alonzo Ruvalcaba, Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood.

Who are they?

In addition to being linked to the ‘Avatar’ franchise, Dos Santos has directed two episodes of ‘Voltron: The Legendary Defender’ and has worked in the animation department of ‘GI Joe: Resolute’. This years Powers has co-directed the Pixar film ‘Soul’, of which he also co-signed the script, but he is also nominated for an Oscar for having also written ‘A night in Miami’, which is up for a total of three awards: Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Song. Lastly, Thompson is perhaps the least known of the three, as he will make his directing debut in this film. However, what he does have is a long career in the animation department and has worked on films and series as varied as’ Emoji: The Movie ‘,’ The Smurfs: The Hidden Village ‘,’ Star Wars: The Clone Wars ‘,’ The Powerpuff Girls’ or ‘Cloudy with a chance of meatballs’.

For now what we know about the plot is that it will be a direct sequel, that it will focus on Miles Morales again and that we must not rule out that characters appear in real action within the animation tape. ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ will hit theaters on October 7, 2022.