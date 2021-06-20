The sequel to ‘Nobody’ gets underway

For many ‘Nobody’ was one of the great surprises of the year, making Bob Odenkirken an icon of action. In fact, despite being released in the middle of a pandemic, the film garnered a worldwide gross of $ 61.5 million for a 16 million budget, making it the 11th highest grossing film of the year in the United States.

With these data it seemed obvious that a sequel would come sooner or later, as the film has enough twists to become a franchise in the style of ‘John Wick’. According to director Ilya Naishuller during an interview with JoBlo, work has already begun on a script for a sequel:

“There are many stories that can be told in this world with the character of Hutch. I know Derek (Kolstad, writer of the film) has started work on the sequel,” Naishuller revealed. Either way, the filmmaker made it clear that for him a movie doesn’t get the green light until he’s shooting on set, although both its box office performance and the opinion of the critics (it counts 84% ​​on Rotten Tomatoes) will help the sequel ends seeing the light.

Naishuller went on to say, “If it happens, time will tell, but all the necessary seeds have been planted.” Finally the director dropped that he would like Connie Nielsen, who plays Hutch’s wife, to be more involved in the action in the next film.

In the film Hutch Mansell is a family man who endures with resignation and without defending himself against the blows of life. A nobody. One night, when two burglars break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. After the attack, his teenage daughter Blake (Gage Munroe) makes no secret of her disappointment, and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) wanders even further away.

But the aftermath of the incident serves as a trigger for Hutch to explode and unleash the anger he has accumulated over the years, and will set him on a violent path that will reveal dark secrets and skills that he did not know he had. To save his family, Hutch faces a dangerous enemy (Aleksey Serebryakov) and makes sure that in the future no one will underestimate him again.