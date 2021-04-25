The sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ on the march

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

‘How I Met Your Father’ (‘How I Met Your Father’) will be the name of the series It is not known if the series will connect with the original series. Why has ‘How I Met Your Mother’ aged so badly?

The comedy ‘How I Met Your Mother’ will have a sequel. The new project is a direct order for Hulu. The series, called ‘How I met your father’, and already has a protagonist: Hilary Duff.

Thus, Ted Mosby passes the baton to Sophie, the new protagonist. The character tells his young son the story of how he met his father. Sophie will navigate life in 2021 with a group of friends, a casting that has yet to be cast, and it is not yet known if Duff will also act as a narrator. The showrunners Isaac aptaker Y Elizabeth berger will direct the project

“‘How I Met Your’ Mother remains one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, recently commented. “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired version of this remake that honors what Carter (Bays) and Craig (Thomas) created with the original and moves the franchise forward.” Erwich also praised Duff, noting his “infectious passion and energy.” The actress was originally set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a new Disney + series, but the project was quickly rejected. Duff herself lobbied for the reboot to move to Hulu so it could be more of an adult show, but things just didn’t work out, but the actress is ultimately staying on Hulu anyway.

Duff also spoke about HIMYF, expressing nothing but enthusiasm for the new sit-com: “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m really looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your mother ‘I am honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig entrusted me with the sequel to their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all their awesomeness. “

“How I Met Your Father” will be written by the aforementioned Aptaker and Berger, with Bays and Thomas being executive producers. At this time, the new series does not have a release date.

