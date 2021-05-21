The sequel to Hocus Pocus will have its original cast on Disney + – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Sarah Jessica Parker has surprised her millions of followers by confirming that a second part of the popular film Hocus Pocus is going to be made on the Disney Plus platform.

According to a publication on the animated film giant’s Instagram account, it had announced the production of the film and the title Hocus Pocus 2, which in Latin America is known as Abracadabra.

The original film was released in 1993 and followed the Sanderson sisters in the children’s horror comedy, which was directed by Kenny Ortega and starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz.

The participation in the sequel of the three main witches who will resume their original roles has been confirmed and the launch by the Disney platform is expected for the fall of 2022.

In the official Instagram account, the actress who is remembered for her role in the Sex & the City franchise for television and films where she gave life to the enigmatic Carrie Bradshaw, now returns to one of her first roles, she herself has confirmed.

“Yes. I’m ready. For running. Amok, amok, amok, amok, “he wrote under the post that has already accumulated more than 340 thousand likes from his followers who have been surprised by the news.

The Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary the fearsome witches of Salem, Massachusetts return to do their thing and cause terror in children, this has been confirmed in their official accounts by the other protagonists of one of the most popular Halloween movies of the 90’s.

“People have spoken: I smell children … again,” wrote Najimy one of his character’s favorite dishes.

For her part, the multi-award-winning Midler said: “Sisters, more than 300 years have passed… But we are back”.

Source: The Opinion