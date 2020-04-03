More than two years after the premiere of ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ director Luca Guadagnino spoke of the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed romantic drama. In statements to the Italian media Gay.it, Guadagnino confirmed that the sequel will be based on Andr Aciman’s novel of 2019,‘Find Me’and that it is already in active development, although there are impediments that will force delaying the initially set schedule.

The director’s idea was to meet with the screenwriter in charge of adapting the sequel, but his trip to the United States had to be suspended for obvious reasons (Covid-19 …). In addition, Guadagnino revealed that the main cast, including the actors Timothe Chalamety and Armie Hammer, will be reprized in their roles as Elio and Oliver.

“I was going to the United States to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, everything is canceled. Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothe Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg , Esther Garrel and the other actors. They will all be there in the new movie. “

Based on Andr Aciman’s acclaimed novel of the same name and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, ‘Call Me by Your Name’ takes place in the summer of 1983 in northern Italy, where Elio Perlman (Chalamet), a Thallus boy -precocious 17-year-old American, spends his days in the family villa of the s. XVII transcribing and playing classical music, reading and flirting with her friend Marzia (Garrel). There she meets Oliver (Hammer), a captivating American researcher with whom to discover the intoxicating beauty of sexual awakening throughout a summer that will change their lives forever.