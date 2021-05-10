The sequel is still in development within Warner

There is no news from the studio, but it is among its main projects to develop.

No news has been heard about the sequel to ‘Joker’ for a long time. However, Warner Brothers is still interested in a sequel to the 2019 hit movie ‘Joker’ starring Joaquin phoenix under the direction of Todd Phillips. The movie came out in 2019 without the same mega budget that most comic book movies tend to have, but it was a bigger hit than many of those macro-productions. Following the film’s release, Phillips and Phoenix downplayed the chances of making another film to follow the events of Joker, but reports have since claimed that a second part of the film was among the top picks at Warner Brothers. Now, a new report has revealed that the sequel is still in development, along with many other DC Comics projects in the studio.

The future of the DC movie franchise appears to be taking hold, as the studio is putting all its energy into ‘The Flash’ as ​​the vehicle to link the cinematic multiverse together with opportunities for new stories to be told in parallel, which could sustain the abilities of the characters and their interactions, despite being set in different cinematic worlds.

As reported by THR, until now all movies and television shows will be related taking place in the same universe, with the exception of ‘The Batman’ directed by Matt reevesHBO Max’s television spin-off ‘Gotham PD’ and this planned sequel to ‘Joker’ due to premiere in March. This main cinematic world comes from the hand of ‘The Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘The League of Justice’. Upcoming films set in this canon include ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Later, sequels to ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ are also expected.

‘Joker’ and its long-awaited sequel will be set in their own cinematic universes and it’s unclear if Warner has plans to connect the Phoenix version with other DC movies or shows across the multiverse in the future. The sequel does not yet have a schedule for its premiere. We will continue to inform.

