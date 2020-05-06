© Sencacine Mexico / MX

‘Rescue mission’: The sequel is already in development

It was foreseeable that it would happen with the resounding success that Rescue Mission has represented for Netflix, however, now it is already a reality and the sequel has been approved, at least in the first instance. According to information from Deadline, Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) has signed an agreement for him to write the script for the second installment of the title, but the streaming platform has not yet signed director Sam Hargrave to return as they want to wait to read the finished script. As for Chris Hemsworth, it is a similar situation, because he only had a contract for a movie and it will be up to the aforementioned writer if he wants to keep him in the plot or leave him for dead.

“The agreement is closed for me to write Rescue Mission 2 and we are in the formative stages of what history can be,” Joe Russo said to the aforementioned media. “We are not yet committed to whether that story advances or goes back in time. We leave a great ending loose that leaves question marks for the public. ”

Recall that at the end of the rescue mission the question remains whether Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) survived the bullet impacts or not, since after the attacks he fell into a river and we never heard from him again. The alternate ending to the original footage the film is based on mentions that he does continue to live and wake up in a hospital recovering, but all of that may change for the sequel’s script.

“There was always a simple boost to the story, a ballet-like action execution where you take on a damaged character who made a heinous mistake in the past and has a chance at redemption that could be fatal,” Joe Russo said. “What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in executing the action.”

Rescue mission is expected to be seen by more than 90 million households in four weeks, which would make it the most-played Netflix original movie in history, so it was only logical that they follow suit to try to turn the feature film into a franchise.