The separation between Africa and Arabia left its mark on today’s reptiles

It all started in Pangea. This was postulated by the German meteorologist Alfred Wegener in his 1915 work, “The Origin of the Continents and the Oceans,” after wondering if the contours of the continents fit together by pure coincidence. Wegener proposed that they all formed the supercontinent Pangea (the whole Earth, in Greek), until more than 200 million years ago it began to unravel into today’s continents. To this day, scientific evidence has confirmed the theory and points to these ancient scars as traces of the oldest history of the planet.

An example of these stelae is provided by Africa and Arabia, which for millions of years were united in the same tectonic plate. In that primordial stage, the territory was inhabited by species capable of adapting to its arid and changeable climate and at high temperatures. It was at the beginning of the Eocene, more than 30 million years ago, when the arabic plate began to fragment and led to the separation between continents as we know them today. This geographical separation left a mark on the species that inhabited this territory, as it led to their split into two lineages on either side of the geological scar.

Now, a team from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), has deciphered the footprint that the geological separation Africa and Arabia left in the evolutionary history of the reptiles of the territory. According to the study, published in Systematic Biology, the fragmentation of the Afro-Arabian plate followed by the appearance of the Red Sea makes 25 million years played a crucial role in the distribution and survival of the reptiles in the region.

Image of Naja arabica, endemic cobra of Saudi Arabia, which was separated by vicariousness from its sister species Naja haje of Africa. / Salvador Carranza

“In particular, we have reconstructed in great detail how the two lineages of each species dispersed due to the division of the territory,” he says. Salvador Carranza, principal investigator of the Systematics, biogeography and evolution of reptiles and amphibians group and Director of the IBE. “The consequences of this separation had a direct impact on the diversification and adaptation of the species to the African territory and the Arabian Peninsula, respectively.”

To get the job done, the team has analyzed phylogenetic data from 430 current species of the order Squamata (lizards, lizards, geckos, apodal lizards and snakes), with representation of all groups with genetic data currently distributed in Africa and Arabia.

The exhaustive work of Carranza’s group, the result of more than a decade of field study, revisits more than 30 million years of reptile evolution of Afro-Arabia.

“Normally, these types of studies relate evolutionary patterns to the history of the environment. The novelty of this work is that we also compare the real biogeographic history with that inferred by statistical models. This has allowed us to identify periods in which the observed history is different than expected, that is, in which there have been external forces that have had an impact on evolutionary history. In this way, we find that the climatic and geological processes of the region have been a determining factor and have shaped the evolutionary patterns “, comments Hector Tejero, a predoctoral researcher in Carranza’s group and first author of the study.

The mechanisms used by reptiles to adapt and diversify on one side and the other of the Red Sea They could shed light on the aridification of the African continent and other large areas of the planet.

“This study confirms the great impact that the environment has on history of biodiversity, and it could be useful to interpret the evolution and adaptation of many other species to high temperatures and arid climates “, concludes Carranza.

Image of Varanus yemenensis, an endemic species from Southwest Arabia that was separated by vicariousness from its sister species Varanus albigularis from Africa. / Johannes Els, Yemen

Reference:

H. Tejero-Cicuéndez, et. to the. “Reconstructing Squamate Biogeography in Afro-Arabia Reveals the Influence of a Complex and Dynamic Geologic Past” Systematic Biology.

Fountain:

Pompeu Fabra University

