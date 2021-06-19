The SEP recommends approving students

MEXICO CITY.

NNo student who has had virtual contact with their teacher during the pandemic will be failing in their grades, according to the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

The agency ordered that all primary and secondary students may obtain a grade of 6 if they met the requirement of being present in distance classes.

SOME REMAIN WITHOUT RATING

However, in the case of students who were absent, they will not be able to receive a grade for the moment, but an extraordinary recovery period will open from the end of August to the end of November.

The SEP indicated that a diagnostic assessment is being contemplated to design a leveling scheme that allows them to advance in the learning of the next school grade.

The educational authority added that in no case may the progress of the students be stopped, an assertion that was reflected in the draft Agreement 03/11/19 of the SEP (published by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement), taking into account that the 2019 rules establish that to pass from third to fourth grade or higher, you must have a minimum grade of 6 and pass at least six subjects.

In the case of students who only had intermittent contact, evaluations could be carried out by assigning them tasks and assignments to check their knowledge.

The possibility is handled that those who were completely absent, can take the evaluations even at a yellow traffic light if the local authorities allow it.

CALENDARS

Also, on the Conamer page, the school calendars for the 2021-2022 school year, of 200 and 195 days, were announced.

The 195-day calendar applies to normal education schools and others for the training of teachers of basic, public and private education incorporated into the National Educational System.

The start of courses for the 2021-2022 school year for preschool, primary and secondary education will be on Monday, August 30, 2021, and will end on July 28, 2022; and normal education and others for the training of basic education teachers will begin its 2021-2022 school year on August 30, 2021, to conclude on July 19, 2022.

