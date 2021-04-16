The Seoul Stock Exchange rises for the fifth day and gains 0.13%

Seoul, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange rose slightly today, and its main indicator advanced 0.13%, in what is its fifth consecutive gain thanks to the good economic outlook and the advance of Wall Street in the eve.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 4.29 points, to stand at 3,198.62 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.76%, or 7.72 points, to close at 1,021.62 units.

Retail investor purchases were sufficient to sustain the slight rise in the benchmark.

These were encouraged by record Wall Street closings on Thursday, good employment data in the US and the significant advance in Chinese GDP in the first quarter, which suggests better-than-expected results sheets for Kospi companies in January-March.

The rise in the selective, in any case, was limited by the collection of benefits from foreign and institutional participants after the week of accumulated increases in the South Korean market.

Still, the benchmark token for the Kospi, Samsung Electronics, fell 0.24%, while the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, closed unchanged.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics climbed 3.1%, while its competitor Celltrion lost 0.48% instead.

In turn, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, improved 0.13%, while the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, depreciated 1.24%.

The main national vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, climbed 0.43%.

