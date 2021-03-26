The Seoul Stock Exchange rises 1.09% thanks to the price of crude oil and vaccinations in the US

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Friday, March 26

The Full Moon leads the astral movements that will take place this weekend, in which, also, Mars and Saturn will establish a connection, thus indicating that the signs of the Zodiac should pay attention to all the possibilities that arise. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Do you really have to do this instead of the other? Is it true that if things are not given a certain order, it is best if they do not happen? The Full Moon will occur this weekend in a contrary sign. Which means that the cosmos is presenting you with a challenge, it is encouraging you to rethink what happened in the past. You know that things are done as usual, and that a new way of proceeding could arise from the case. However, if you do it tactfully, you will reach the top. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) What’s behind all that jumble of ideas in your brain? For some, our mind is a place full of uninteresting information, past data and competing beliefs. If we pay attention to what those around us say, we should take our chest out of each of these things and brag about it. Moreover, they encourage us to keep in an inconspicuous corner everything that we are not clear about or that does not stand up on its own. This weekend, what you thought you had forgotten will do you a lot. No matter what you do, don’t ignore it. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) I have faith that you keep a holster under that jacket. Even if you have detected who your target is, the time to aim has not come. That person who you thought was in danger, is actually more aware of their affairs, and does not need you in the middle. With Mars and Saturn making a connection this weekend, you should be on the lookout for trouble ahead. Remember that there is a more relevant task that requires your attention. Be positive. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) Don’t ask yourself what makes fools fall in love, but what it takes to make smart people notice someone. Wouldn’t it be logical for other smarter people to do it? Love is not a trivial matter, just as the signs of affection that you have received all these days are not. This weekend you will discover why it is not nonsense. LEO (July 24 – August 23) When it comes to establishing a relationship, everything plays a prominent role. From the clothes we wear to our way of addressing another person. Our logic tells us that it should not be like that, that everything should not depend on what is seen with the naked eye. If you want people to have a little respect for you this weekend, you should act like one. And if for this you have to go directly to the matter, do not hesitate. That success that you are about to achieve is deserved. VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23) I wonder what it will take, and if you will be able to provide it. Weren’t there a lot of people before you? What is the reason why some have been successful and others have fallen by the wayside? This is what you should ask yourself if, after doing things, everything fails. However, everything is not decided yet. Given that the Full Moon connects with Mars and Saturn today, chances are high that this weekend you will achieve a great success … and you won’t have a second to think about something that contradicts that luck is on your side. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) The Full Moon of the year arrives this weekend in Libra. And if you think about it, you will find the reason. Have you not managed to convince you? Maybe you have not taken all the time that was required … you have the option to stop for a second or continue with yours. And if, in short, you don’t even want to give it one more spin, you don’t have to. Go your way, and do it without fear. It does not matter if you have a very careful plan or if you let yourself be carried away by the current of surprises. Everything indicates that you are on the right path, and you will soon be aware of it. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) If the slow motion mode had not been invented, we would never be able to appreciate even the smallest detail of the birth of a little chick, or how, from a simple seed, a tree sprouts. Perhaps, thanks to that ability to see the miraculous, we could feel more respect for nature. But the truth is that technological advances achieve just the opposite. We are amazed and that’s it. Still, magic will always be magic. This weekend the Full Moon confirms that you are going to get big surprises. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) There are many people who are so shy that they are even afraid of their own reflection. For some psychoanalysts this may be normal, and they even justify that, behind these fears, the darkest places in our brain are hidden. We would all like to be optimistic and hopeful people. However, we all have fears and things that make us nervous. As the Full Moon reaches this weekend, you are going to take a route that will guide you to success. Do not let the doubts that may arise your way dismantle everything you have achieved so far. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) It is true that astrologers do not usually weigh what you get as something magnificent. What we tend to highlight is your cautious attitude and all the principles by which you move. We could even talk about your ability to rally soldiers, and defend something that you consider to be true to the end. If everything happens as you thought this weekend, maybe it will pay to redraw our definitions. Since Mars and Saturn establish a connection, you are going to stand out on your own merits. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) It has always been rumored that when our helpers from heaven try to connect with us, there is a breeze in the distance. It doesn’t matter if they speak louder or lower, because the volume remains the same. Perhaps what happens is that your ears are already used to that noise, or you may not be realizing that everything is going to you. There is a possibility that Mars and Saturn, through their connection, are trying to make themselves heard louder and louder. Keep this in mind, and trust what your intuition says. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) It wasn’t so long ago that it happened, so maybe you shouldn’t address a certain topic, since someone is going to find out. Currently, we have the opportunity to strike up a conversation with anyone around us. But keep in mind that the telephone was not invented overnight. What I want to tell you is that things don’t change overnight and for no apparent reason. Thanks to the fact that Mars and Saturn are in the same position, surely, this weekend everything will turn out in a different way. Consider that possibility. If you want more information, you can consult in our Horoscope section the daily predictions of Oscar Cainer, the monthly predictions of Vicente Cassanya and the Chinese horoscope, as well as the compatibilities of each sign of the Zodiac. And you will also be able to know the astral charts of some of the most famous people in the world.