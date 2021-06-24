The Seoul Stock Exchange rises 0.3% and sets another record thanks to technology

Seoul, Jun 24 (.) .- The South Korean Stock Exchange ended today with an advance of 0.3% in its main indicator, the Kospi, which reached a new maximum encouraged especially by the technology sector.

The Kospi rose 9.91 points to 3,286.1 integers, in what is its third consecutive day of earnings.

The selective technological Kosdaq lost, for its part, 3.84 points or 0.38%, to 1,012.62 integers, in a day in which 21.1 trillion won (18,600 million euros) were moved.

The Kospi extended its gains one more day after dissipating concerns about a withdrawal of the stimulus policies of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) earlier than expected.

Today’s advance was mainly due to the strength of the country’s largest technology companies, encouraged by optimism in the economic recovery and despite the fact that the Bank of South Korea (BOK) today pointed to an interest rate hike earlier end of the year.

Seoul’s market benchmark, tech giant Samsung Electronics, gained 1.37%, while the country’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.61%.

LG Electonics, from the same sector, rose 4.13%, and the manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries SK Innovation did so 3.35%.

Among the losers of the day are the decreases of 7.37% of the digital services operator Kakao; 0.94% from its competitor Naver, and 0.23% from the pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics.

