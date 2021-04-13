The Seoul Stock Exchange gains 1.07% thanks to the good expectations of results

Seoul, Apr 13 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a rise of 1.07% in its main indicator, the Kospi, thanks to the good prospects for the presentation of results at the end of the month.

The South Korean selective gained 33.49 points on Tuesday to stand at 3,169.08 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 0.97%, or 9.72 points, to close at 1,010.37 units.

The Kospi added its second consecutive advance, with foreign investors and retailers buying into the prospect that the financial results sheets that Kospi companies present at the end of April will be better than initially expected thanks to the indicators that point to global recovery.

It also helped that the president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said on the eve that it is unlikely that interest rates will touch in the remainder of the year.

Seoul’s highest-value token, Samsung Electronics, rose 0.96% today, while the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, advanced 1.45%.

The operator of the main South Korean internet portal, Naver, gained 0.78%, while the main national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, appreciated 1.77%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics advanced 0.26% and the giant Celltrion climbed 1.77%.

The main company in the chemical sector, LG Chem, increased in value by a significant 6.24%.

