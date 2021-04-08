The Seoul Stock Exchange gains 0.19% and rises for the sixth day

Seoul, Apr 8 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth consecutive day and its main indicator, the Kospi, gained 0.19% thanks to the positive outlook after the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve American.

The South Korean selective Kospi scored 5.85 points to 3,143.26 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.9%, or 8.8 points, to close at 982.02 units.

The Kospi began the session in the negative, with part of the floor pointing to the collection of benefits after five consecutive days on the rise.

However, the optimism that has permeated the Seoul Stock Exchange in recent days prevailed again, and even more so when the content of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Fed became known.

The aforementioned meeting insisted that the easing policies will be maintained until more solid data on employment and inflation are achieved.

Although the Kospi sealed its sixth consecutive rise, the chip with the greatest weight in the selective, Samsung Electronics, fell 1.05%, while the second largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, SK hynix, revalued 0.35% .

The operator of the main South Korean internet portal, Naver, lost 0.78%, while its rival Kakao improved 1.11%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 0.26%, and the giant Celltrion climbed 1.8% instead.

The main national vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed 0.65% higher and its subsidiary Kia Motors gained 2.11%.

