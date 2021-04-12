The Seoul Stock Exchange gains 0.12% in a day of little movement

Seoul, Apr 12 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange rose slightly today, with its main indicator gaining 0.12% on a day in which the volume of business was very moderate due to the uncertainty generated by friction between the EE. .US. And China.

The South Korean selective Kospi advanced 3.71 points to 3,135.59 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 1.14%, or 11.26 points, to close at 1,000.65 units.

Many participants today appeared to choose to stay on the sidelines in the face of mounting military tensions around Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The main Chinese stock exchanges therefore showed clear setbacks, which at times pushed the Kospi to negative territory before the selective closed with a minimal advance.

On the other hand, the technological Kospi closed today instead at its maximum in 21 years, with a record capitalization in addition to 411.1 trillion won (about 365.265 million dollars).

Seoul’s highest-value token, Samsung Electronics, fell 0.48%, while the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, fell 1.79%.

The operator of the main South Korean internet portal, Naver, gained 0.52%, while the main national vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed 1.09% lower.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics advanced 1.56% and the giant Celltrion climbed 0.32%.

