The Seoul Stock Exchange fell 0.16% due to tensions between China and the US.

Seoul, Mar 29 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed this Monday with a 0.16% drop in its main indicator given the renewed tensions between Beijing and Washington on account of the situation in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

The South Korean selective Kospi lost 4.97 points today to stand at 3,036.04 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 0.27%, or 2.6 points, to 954.1 integers.

Foreign investors today acquired a net of about 50,000 million yen (about 44 million dollars), insufficient to offset the sales of institutional participants who downloaded about 711,000 million (about 628 million dollars) in local shares.

Thus, the Kospi again cut its good streak with which it closed last week in a session marked by the new sanctions approved by China against US and Canadian individuals and entities, in retaliation for those previously activated by Washington and Ottawa for the alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Even so, the positive outlook for what may be the corporate results of South Korean companies in the first quarter prevented a further decline in the selective.

The most important value for the Kospi, Samsung Electronics, gained 0.12% today, although the world’s second largest semiconductor manufacturer, SK hynix, fell 2.22%.

The operator of the main South Korean internet portal, Naver, fell 2.87%, and its rival Kakao fell 1.52%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, the giant Celltrion grew by 5.25% after the European Medicines Agency evaluated its Regdanvimab product positively when it comes to treating the effects of COVID-19.

Rival Samsung Biologics went up 3.17% and the largest South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor closed in a draw.

