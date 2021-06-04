The Seoul Stock Exchange falls 0.23% due to profit collection and doubts about the US

Seoul, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange today broke its streak of five consecutive days of gains with a decrease of 0.23% in its main indicator, the Kospi, due to the withdrawal of profits among investors and the concern about inflation in the United States.

The Kospi ended 7.35 points down to 3,240.08 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index lost 2.61 points, or 0.26%, to 987.58 integers.

The Seoul stock market arrived at the end of the week without the momentum that had been imposed among investors during the previous days, in which the Kospi touched a new all-time high.

The reason was the collection of the profits harvested and the concern about a rise in inflation in the United States that could jeopardize the economic recovery after the impact of the COVID pandemic, according to local analysts.

The benchmark in Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics, lost 0.72%, while the country’s second-largest semiconductor producer, SK hynix, fell 0.39%.

Also noteworthy are the decreases of the internet operator Naver, of 1.38%, and of the national leader of the chemical sector, LG Chem, of 0.37%.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics advanced 1.94%, and the largest South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, did it 1.26%.

The trading volume amounted to 15.8 trillion won (14.2 billion dollars), in a day in which the local currency depreciated against the US.

