The sentimental ex-partner speaks of accused of abusing a child and then shooting him – Telemundo Miami (51)

Yordana Aguilar, the sentimental ex-partner of Aliex Santiesteban, the 43-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping and trying to kill a 12-year-old boy in northwest Miami Dade spoke with Telemundo 51 and said that he never imagined he could do something like this .

“I was never going to think that I could do something like that. He is an abuser, he is a murderer, and he deserves all the maximum punishment that can be given to Aliex Santiesteban ”, said the woman.

Santiesteban was arrested this Monday, as he arrived at his residence, on Northwest 12th Street and 3rd Ave in Miami, along with Aguilar.

“When they caught him, I was there. I saw him as a little nervous, and if he spoke to him aahhh ”, says Aguilar.

Aguilar was detained, as shown in the images obtained exclusively by Telemundo 51, at the same time that Santiesteban was arrested.

“I didn’t know anything, he had me fooled.”

Santiesteban, with a criminal record of domestic violence, was presented in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade police officers offered some details of the investigation, essential to achieve his capture.

“Obviously, what achieved the identification of this person was using forensic technology, DNA,” said Álvaro Zavaleta, a police spokesman.

According to the investigation, the 12-year-old boy was walking along 30th avenue and 43rd terrace in northwest Miami-Dade County, in the early morning, when he was attacked by Santiesteban, who forced him to get into his vehicle, raped him and then shot him in the face, leaving him lying in the street. The minor, almost unable to see, sought help and is now recovering from terrible injuries.