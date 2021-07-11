The sentence of Javier Ruiz on the Government of Sánchez that has been fulfilled in less than 24 hours

Javier Ruiz in ‘Cuatro al día’ last Friday. (Photo: FOUR A DAY)

Pedro Sánchez has given a coup this Saturday and has charged important faces of his cabinet with a stroke of the pen.

The president announced by surprise a government crisis that has resulted in the departure of names such as Carmen Calvo, Isabel Celaá and José Luis Ábalos.

“The new Government will have as its main task to consolidate the economic recovery and also the creation of employment, and to manage this enormous opportunity represented by European funds,” said the president at the press conference in which he announced the changes.

This Friday in Cuatro al Día, Joaquín Prat and his colleagues, among whom was the journalist Javier Ruiz, debated about a possible remodeling of the Government.

Almost all the talk shows agreed that it was going to happen but in September or October and not in an imminent way as in the end has happened. Of that program, what Javier Ruiz said about a possible government crisis is now striking.

“They have told me that it is going to last, then this is imminent,” said the journalist. A phrase that caused a loud laugh from those present and that in less than 24 hours has been fulfilled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

