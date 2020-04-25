When JLo undresses her legs, no one resists her charms, much less before the shine of her skin

Jennifer Lopez

Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most famous women in Hollywood internationally. Her acting and singing career has catapulted her into one of the strongest and most listened to voices in the entertainment industry. But her beauty has also made her an icon. This has triggered media attention on her, to the point that any activity she performs, however simple or complicated it becomes, becomes fashionable and sometimes a trend.

For example, today everyone enjoys JLo’s legs, especially when you have them naked, and even more so when she crosses them with sensuality.

Another of the trends that she has kept current in her posados ​​is teaching, without letting anyone else see. Under this formula or premise, JLo has been seen with dresses loaded with transparencies.

He has also managed to impose a lot of fashion with his style. The nude trends and profiles in relation to makeup, as well as the use of matte and the famous “baking” have been very characteristic of both her and Kim Kardashian.

Likewise, one of the strongest fashions left by the Bronx diva, who continues to be part of her personal brand today, are leggings, which since 2018 continue to give her great popularity.

Kylie Jenner beats Kim Kardashian and turns her into her “second girl”

Myrka Dellanos and the transparent neckline that got her in trouble due to the lack of bra

Adamari López does not convince with her white shirt and makeup

Thalía strips naked with her “pillow challenge”, and sings “Piel Morena” surrounded by feathers

.