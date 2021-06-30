“The sensations have been good”

06/30/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Enric Mas, who lost 1.40 with the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar in the time trial of the Tour de France, was satisfied with his performance and assured that apart from the defending champion, who is above, the rest of the favorites are in just half a minute.

“I’ve felt good, the sensations have been very good, it is true that I could have cut a few seconds, but I’m happy with the sensations, “he said.

“It is true that Tadej has advanced a little in the general classification, but the others are within a range of 30 seconds. We are well, in three days the Alps arrive, I am motivated and the sensations have been very good”, commented the cyclist of the Movistar.

But he assured that he remained focused on the bicycle, despite the fact that because of the earpiece they were giving him the references with Pogacar that were not good.