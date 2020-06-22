Dybala’s great goal in Bologna vs Juventus (Infobae)

The Juventus leader beat Bologna 2-0 in the continuity of Italian football. The leader, who remains at the top of the Serie A positions at the start of the 27th day, triumphed by the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo penal, at 23 minutes, and Paulo Dybala at 36 ′. In the local team, Rodrigo Palacio and Nicolás Domínguez entered the second half.

Paulo’s goal was really sensational. The jewel, who started the starting game, while his compatriot Gonzalo Higuaín is still absent recovering from an injury, He was assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a backstroke and from the crescent moon he nailed a left-footed goal to the corner, unbeatable for the Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Paulo Dybala disputes the ball against Musa Barrow and Gary Medel, in the match between Bologna and Juventus (. / Jennifer Lorenzini) (JENNIFER LORENZINI /)

Dybala’s game was quite discreet, but with that it was enough to be key in the victory of his team. La Joya was closely associated with the Colombian Cuadrado and sought to always be a reference in every attack. Coach Maurizio Sarri returned to bet on a scheme without a defined center-forward. This undoubtedly complicated the Argentine who started from behind and was very marked with each individual attempt. Despite this, he managed to mark this beautiful goal.

In the complement, he once again had a clear chance to score: with 20 minutes to go, he showed all his ability through a great individual play from left to right, where he stacked three rivals and defined a cross, but the ball barely came out deviated. At 79 ′, Paulo Dybala was replaced by Brazilian Douglas Costa.

With this victory, Juventus is recovered from the final lost by penalties to Napoli in the Italian Cup. The Turin team reaches 66 units and ensures that their Lazio guard (62) cannot reach it, when they visit Atalanta on Wednesday.

For his part, Lecce (25) was thrashed 4-1 by Milan (39); while Fiorentina (31), with Germán Pezzella as the starter, tied 1-1 against Brescia (17) and was almost doomed to lose the category. The twenty-seventh date will continue this Tuesday, with four matches and this program: Spal (Argentina’s Lucas Castro plays) vs. Cagliari (Giovanni Simeone) and Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, both at 2.30 pm (local time); and Genoa (Cristian Romero) vs Parma (Patricio Goglino) and Torino (Cristian Ansaldi) vs. Udinese (Juan Musso and Rodrigo De Paul), from 16.45.

The day will be completed next Wednesday, with these matches: Inter (Lautaro Martínez) vs. Sassuolo, at 14:30; and Atalanta (José Luis Palomino and Alejandro Gómez) vs. Lazio (Joaquín Correa) and Roma (Federico Fazio, Javier Pastore and Diego Perotti) vs. Sampdoria (Gonzalo Maroni), from 4:45 p.m.

