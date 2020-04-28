The Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities Murcia, on which the Seneca Foundation, has decided extend the periods of execution and justification of the 144 research projects which are funded by programs to promote scientific and technical research, to support the transfer and valorization of knowledge and scientific entrepreneurship, mobility and exchange of knowledge ‘Jiménez de la Espada’.

In this way, it is provided to all those beneficiaries of some of the aid granted by the Seneca Foundation-Agency of Science and Technology of the Region of Murcia, in the last call, cumplir with its objectives and be able to achieve the expected results before the alarm status was decreed.

For the closure of universities and research centers

Councilor Miguel Motas recalled that the global pandemic caused by the expansion of covid-19, declared by the WHO on March 11, led to the gradual closure of all national and foreign universities and research centers. As a consequence, numerous scientific projects have been affected.

Motas stressed that “as it has been seen in recent weeks, support for the development of science is of great importance to society, so it is essential not to turn your back on those researchers who, as a consequence of the health crisis, they have altered their work rhythms and, therefore, the development of their projects in a satisfactory way ”.

The research projects funded, as well as those launched for the commercialization and valorization of results, will have a six-month extension period to achieve the planned objectives, which will allow its development until June 30, 2021 and even in some until September 30, depending on its start date.

These periods of execution will even be subject to an additional extension agreed according to the possibilities of access and use of the laboratories, facilities and departments of the universities and research centers of the Region of Murcia, after the conclusion of the state of alarm, with in order to allow the satisfactory development of the financed activities.

The health emergency has forced to postpone or interrupt the aid granted in the 2019 ‘Jiménez de la Espada’ Knowledge Mobility, Collaboration and Exchange Program, which affect the conduct of research stays in foreign centers, the reception of visiting researchers and the International scientific-technical conferences and meetings are held in the Region.

With the resolution approved by the Foundation, the beneficiaries of these grants will be able to enjoy them until June 30, 2021, depending on the teaching and research needs and the removal of restrictions on mobility and access to laboratories and centers. research.

In total, the resolution affects 144 research projects involving 1,175 researchers and 27 grants corresponding to the mobility program in its three calls.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related