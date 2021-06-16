The Senate could stop the reduction of the registration tax

The Senate could paralyze the “reduction” of the registration tax approved by Congress on May 25. Let us remember that on January 1, 2021 there was a tacit increase in the registration tax, which is a not inconsiderable part of what we pay when purchasing a new car.

Without modifying the sections of the registration tax, when the criterion of emissions homologated under the WLTP begins to be applied, the direct consequence would be that most of the cars marketed in Spain would have to pay a higher registration tax. Congress approved an amendment that modified the sections of the registration tax to approximate the situation prior to January 1, 2021. Now it is the Senate that, with two amendments, could paralyze this modification, this “reduction” of the registration tax .

But, to understand what happened, it is best that we analyze the chronology of the events.

September 1, 2018. The new WLTP emissions homologation protocol comes into force, replacing the old NEDC. By applying more complex and, above all, realistic homologation cycles, closer to the reality of driving, the emissions homologated by the same car under the WLTP protocol, compared to those homologated under the old NEDC, are practically all superior cases.

The registration tax in Spain – and in the environment of the European Union – is established under a scale of taxes that uses as a criterion to define each section based on the homologated emissions. If the criterion used changes from NEDC to WLTP, the direct consequence is that many cars would have to pay a higher registration tax and, some that were exempt from such tax until now, would now have to pay it.

Given the uncertainty, and the looming problem, the Government approves a 2-year moratorium, which does nothing but delay the application of the WLTP to the registration tax to January 1, 2021.

Registration tax Certified CO2 emissions (NEDC *) 0% Up to 120 g / km of CO24.75% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO29.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO214.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2

January 1, 2021. The Government has not established a new moratorium, nor a modification of the registration tax. With which the WLTP emission homologation in the registration tax begins to be applied, and not a correlation factor that allowed for two years that cars were taxed with a registration tax based on the old NEDC. The direct consequence, as we said, is that many cars exempt from the tax begin to be taxed with the first tranche (4.75%) and many others even jump to the higher tranches (9.75% and 14.75% ).

The table of registration tax levies, which you can see below, has not changed at any time. What has changed, on January 1, 2021, is the emissions homologation protocol that is applied:

Registration tax Certified CO2 emissions (WLTP) 0% Up to 120 g / km of CO24.75% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO29.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO214.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2

May 25, 2021. The Government debates in congress the Draft Law on measures to prevent and fight tax fraud and this is approved and sent to the Senate, which now has to endorse it.

The news is due to the approval of amendment 246 presented by the Plural Group, at the initiative of the Partit Democrata de Catalunya (PDeCAT), which receives the support of Congress. This amendment includes the modification of article 70 of the Law of Special Taxes (38/1992) and reforms the sections of CO2 emissions that define the registration tax, to make these remain as follows:

Registration tax Certified CO2 emissions (NEDC *) 0% Up to 144 g / km of CO24.75% Between 145 and 191 g / km of CO29.75% Between 192 and 239 g / km of CO214.75% Above 240 g / km of CO2

With this reform, the registration tax would be articulated taking as a criterion the emissions homologated under the WLTP protocol. But by raising the thresholds, it seeks to compensate for the estimated rise in emissions that occurred with the transition from the NEDC protocol to the WLTP, an estimated average increase of 20%.

June 15, 2021. The bill has been sent to the Senate and amendments to the articles are presented. The Socialist Parliamentary Group presents an amendment to the fifth additional provision that Congress approved and that, precisely, has to do with the registration tax. The amendment presented does not propose a correction to article 70 of the Special Tax Law (38/1992), but rather the suppression of the provision. In other words, if the amendment goes ahead, the registration tax would continue with the same sections as in recent years, and applied under the WLTP protocol, as has happened since January 1, 2021, and according to the following table.

The next step will be the vote on the bill, and the amendments presented, in the full Senate. It will be then when we will know if this amendment will go ahead, or if the modification of the registration tax approved in Congress will be maintained and, therefore, if in the coming months we will witness a reform that involves a reduction of the registration tax, or not .