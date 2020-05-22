The United States Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe on Thursday as director of national intelligence, placing a political ally of Donald Trump at the forefront of a large community of spies that the president has denounced as the “deep state.”

Miami Mundo / .

The Senate voted 49-44 on strongly partisan lines to give the go-ahead to Ratcliffe, a Republican congressman from Texas, ten months after his candidacy was first withdrawn amid doubts about his ability to exercise the position.

Ratcliffe will head the country’s 17 federal intelligence agencies, including the CIA and the National Security Agency, and will be responsible for coordinating them with the White House.

In July, Trump forced the departure of Dan Coats as director of national intelligence after long tensions, and has since struggled to find a replacement.

Ratcliffe was Trump’s first choice, but he was initially criticized by Democrats and received lukewarm support from top Republicans.

Trump then appointed anti-terrorism expert Joseph McGuire on an interim basis. But he displaced him on February 20, after another management official told Congress in a closed briefing that the Russians were once again supporting Trump for reelection.

The president has rejected the intelligence community’s conclusion that Moscow contributed to its 2016 election campaign.

The next appointment as interim director went to another loyal man with limited intelligence experience: the United States Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

The former diplomat kicked out several management officials who did not consider themselves loyal to Trump, and announced reorganizations without informing Congress, as required.

He has also declined to appear before Congress, and intelligence briefings for lawmakers have decreased.

In this situation, when Ratcliffe was nominated again, the Republican senators chose to support him, betting that they could work better with him.

At his confirmation hearing before the Intelligence Committee on May 5, Ratcliffe pledged to “tell the truth to power,” and said he would not respond to the president’s preferences in his intelligence reports.

He also said he sees China as the country’s biggest threat. “In relation to COVID-19 and the role that China plays, the race towards 5G; cybersecurity problems: all roads lead to China, ”he told the panel.

“Everything is part of the same initiative and that is that China supplants us as the world superpower,” he said.