The semifinals of the Copa América were defined

MEXICO CITY.

The semifinal duels in the Copa América were defined, four teams remain in the fight for the title of the Conmebol contest, Brazil and Argentina arrive as favorites, but Colombia and Peru They will seek to continue surprising.

The first confrontation will be on Monday between Brazil and Peru, the two representatives who disputed the final of the contest in 2019, where the ‘Canarinha’ won the title, now they will collide on Monday at 6:00 p.m. from Central Mexico at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium from Rio de Janeiro.

The second knockout key will be between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Colombia that eliminated Uruguay, Albiceleste and the representative coffee grower on penalties They will collide on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Brasilia at 8:00 p.m. from Central Mexico.

The duel corresponding to the grand final of the Copa América will be held on Saturday, July 10 in the mythical Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

