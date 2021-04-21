The semifinals of the Castellini Cup and a great evening this Friday at La Calera

ARGENTINA – The semifinals of the super welterweight tournament (Miguel Ángel Castellini Cup) and an excellent level card will take place this Friday, April 23 at the Chess Club, in La Calera (Córdoba), in another production by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box , with the televising of TyC Sports.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the dispute for the Argentine super welterweight title, which will expose the undefeated missionary Alejandro “Cuervo” Silva (14-0-1, 10 KO), against the tough Chubut Jonathan Wilson Sánchez (18-4- 1, 7 KO), in what many consider the anticipated final of the so-called “Super 8”.

In the co-main event, the Chaco who represents Coronda, Santa Fe, Diego “Chacarero” Ramírez (22-4-1, 6 KO), will be seen in the other “semi” with Maico Sommariva (9- 2-0, 7 KO).

To the spectacular double bottom will be added the presentation of notable Argentine boxing prospects such as Walter “Niño Terrible” Matthysse Jr., from Chubut, in middleweight, the light from Bahia Neri Muñoz, the local welterweight Williams Herrera and the debutant super welterweight from Buenos Aires León Gavilán.

The festival will start at 19:10 with the preliminaries broadcast on the TyC Sports Play platform, while the main fights will go into the broadcast of “First Boxing”, by TyC Sports, from 21.

Tomorrow we will report the complete card and more details of the spectacular function.

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press