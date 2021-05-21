The semiconductor crisis could last until 2023 | Industry

The global chip shortage that is affecting industries around the world could extend 2 more years, according to the IBM president.

The global chip shortage that is affecting industries around the world could extend 2 more years, according to the president of IBM, Jim Whitehurst, to the BBC.

The manager explained that, according to the latest estimates, the automotive sector will lose $ 110 billion this year due to a lack of these components. At the same time, the technology industry is struggling to keep up with the demand caused by the reopening of the world economy, as The Guardian explains.

Whitehurst noted that there is currently a huge lag between when a technology is developed, a manufacturing plant is built, and chips come out. Thus, the president of IBM pointed out that he predicts a period of a a couple more years before we “get enough capacity to alleviate the shortage aspects.”

He also said that the industry may have to consider making a series of changes in the way they use microchips, considering reuse, extending the useful life of certain technologies or accelerating investment in manufacturing plants to obtain more. capacity faster.

The semiconductor shortage began in 2020 with the closure of some factories due to the health crisis. Later, the delay in production was aggravated by the growing demand for these types of components due to the rise of devices such as laptops or smartphones due to confinement.

One of the most affected sectors has been and is the automotive sector, as manufacturers canceled orders when factory activity was suspended and have now been overwhelmed by demand that has recovered faster than expected.

According to data from the consulting firm AlixPartners collected by The Guardian, the crisis will affect the production of 3.9 million vehicles and the cost to the industry will rise to 110,000 million dollars compared to the 61,000 million that were originally anticipated.

Added to this is the fact that the loss of production has driven up prices. According to data from the same outlet, about a third of the 4.2% increase in US inflation this week is related to the increase in the cost of cars and trucks.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Sandra Viñas.