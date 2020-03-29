Self-employed workers in Madrid propose that during the state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic, 50% of the rental of business premises be exonerated, leaving the amount and deadlines to pay the non-exonerated half to the will of the lessor and lessee.

In a press release, the Madrid Association of Autonomous Workers (AMTAS) -Union of Professionals and Autonomous Workers (UPTA), says that if the suspension of business activity obeys the state of alarm decreed by the Government, in application of the Civil Code “We are faced with an assumption of income exemption ‘due to force majeure'”.