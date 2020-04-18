Paquito Navarro, number one in the world of the World Padel Tour, attended OKDIARIO to explain how the confinement is living. The Sevillian was very proud that people go out at 20 to applaud the toilets, and highlights that the true heroes of this country are not the athletes but rather “those who save lives and those who risk their lives for you while you are at home”. In addition, he explained the mess that was generated after being censured by a television network for criticizing the government and analyzed the possibilities of paddle tennis to end the season, if necessary, behind closed doors.

Question.- First of all: how are you experiencing this situation of confinement?

Answer.- Within the most important thing is health, good. Mine and I are in good health. Luckily we have not had anything like this very close, but I admit that the last days, the last few weeks have been making me long. At first you stay at home, you rediscover yourself, you do new things… but I admit that it is taking a long time.

Q.- We have seen you doing a tournament from house to house

R.- Let’s see how this ends. Let us hope that it ends as soon as possible, but above all that the number of deceased will decrease as soon as possible.

Q.- How do you train a paddle player in your house?

R.- Little or nothing technical and shovel theme. I can use my shovel to do a volley against volley or do something, but little else. I live in an apartment where space is very limited. I get in front of the TV and hit, gap, I have a stationary bike and luckily I can do a bike, mat, some weights. I can not get more than I get, and I get, burn all the calories I would like. In fact, not burning so many calories the day is kind of strange, then I find it hard to sleep, I go out of season … it’s weird. When you lead such a physically active life, stopping suddenly is hard

Q.- When all this is over, how long do you think it will take to get the point in shape?

R.- Surely we are going to have to do a mini preseason because the touch of the shovel and that finesse with which you play when you are in high competition we have lost it. We have been a month and a half without touching a shovel or ball. Of course there will be a mini preseason. We will try not to start from scratch, do something physical and take care of the diet so as not to become a ball. I calculate that we will have to have at least three weeks of preseason to get back in tune.

Q.- Do you get very bored without paddle tennis?

R.- I admit that at first not because I spent a lot of time painting, watching series, playing Rummy (board game), I paint with my girl … I don’t lack time. Now I recognize that I do miss that competition, traveling, playing paddle tennis, training, routine, the adrenaline of a game of a semifinal, a final, first round … yes I miss it, I miss it a lot, I am with a padel racket that you do not see.

Q.- Your tweet about the March freelance quota has given a lot to talk about.

R.- If I’m honest, I didn’t mean to be news because of that. I admit it, I am Andalusian, warm blooded, and I warmed up a bit. As a self-employed person and a taxpayer in my own country, I have every right to have an opinion about something if it doesn’t seem entirely fair to me. And so I did. I gave my opinion on the self-employed, who I think right now are a group at a clear disadvantage in all this situation – health aside, that health comes first. I think that some measure could have been taken to help them. Much less did I want to get into a mess and less political, that I am ‘Paquito a la palita’, little politics.

Q.- But in the case of the self-employed you know what you are talking about.

R.- As a freelance I am and a contributor to the State that I am, I saw myself with my full right to complain, which of course, you say ‘ok but Paquito, professional players are not bad’ … Of course, there will always be people worse than you and always will to have cases that are worse than me. As far as it goes I am a lucky one of the group. Not only for me but for the entire group, I think that now more than ever they need help. As for the economy, it can be one of the most affected sectors, together with tourism, catering, hospitality … they should be supported. I am not an expert in economics, I have ADE, I am not an expert but I think they are the ones who will have the worst time.

Q.- What a mess when you reported that you had been censured for criticizing the government.

R.- Indeed, I think they understood it as a criticism of the government. I don’t know if it was censorship or not. I just mentioned it as a curious fact. I just put that tweet, minutes before they contacted me to make a live video and the next day those same people who asked me to do the live video criticized me. It was very strange to me, I thought macho fuck man, what a coincidence ’. Everyone has the right, like me, to complain, that my video does not seem right and to criticize it, but it seemed a bit out of tune that the same group that criticized me that same morning had asked me to do it live. As an Andalusian that I am I warmed up (laughs).

Q. – Lima replied that “the virus will go away, other things I don’t think”, do you think that this crisis will take its toll on the government?

R.- Lima as a good companion that is if I jump off a bridge he falls behind. So are those of paddle tennis, we go to death. I did not expect less from my partner (laughs). I think anyone who had been in power would have been billed. It is the greatest crisis this generation has faced. There is something that I recognize is that it must be very difficult to be in government right now, whatever party you are. Constructive criticism must be made, errors that may have been committed and constructed must be assumed. We can more or less agree. Will you be invoiced? Of course, like any government that had been in power right now. I do agree that these are very complicated moments. I do not believe that they take measures in bad faith with the one that is falling and taking advantage, but it is true that there are measures that can be taken in one way or another and the important thing is to take this forward and that there are as few deaths as possible. We all agree there.

Q.- Do you think that they should have taken any measures so that professional athletes could train?

R.- It is very difficult to put the measuring stick of who can and who cannot because if they let us train, they should let many people work. Where is the limit of who can and who cannot? In that case they do well, they cover their backs and they say that the most coherent thing is that nobody goes, everyone is confined until the situation is controlled. So I take it. I don’t feel injustice because I have to stay home. I do not think it is unfair to athletes in that regard.

Q.- Economically it is being a very strong crisis… how will Spain get out of all this?

R.- Like all countries, we will be touched. In fact, the stock market is suffering, the economy is suffering, the number of unemployed is suffering. I insist, any government that had been in power was going to have this crisis, more or less accentuated, but it was going to have it. Spain is going to suffer. The Chinese produce a lot, the United States is the largest scientific base in the world. They all export but Spain lives a lot from tourism and I think we are going to accuse it especially. As a good working and fighting society that we are, it has not been the worst stage that Spain has gone through, despite the fact that it is a tremendous crisis. We have had a civil war, the Spanish flu. We have had similar catastrophes, we have come out ahead and this time we will come out again.

Q.- He is the son of a doctor and a nurse, what do they tell him about the health crisis?

R.- They tell me about the tragedy that is happening in hospitals. Not long ago a colleague of hers died and they are affected. They do not say anything because they are already retired and it is no longer their responsibility to claim anything, but I am proud that today they leave at 20 and recognize all the health and State Security Forces and Bodies that are facing up to today and they are at risk. I am proud that they have that recognition. Hopefully you will not be left alone in applause while the confinement lasts, if tomorrow the necessary measures are taken so that they are valued as they should. I have always commented on it when they tell me ‘Paquito I love how you play, I admire you’… that idolatry that athletes have, we do difficult things, but I think that difficult things are saving lives, it is risking your life for you while you you are at home, as are the police, the firemen and a lot of professions that do not idolize them, that do not appear in the news and that are the true heroes of this country.

Q.- Do you have any idea when they will be able to compete again?

R.- We have no idea. First we do not know how long this will last, second we do not know under what conditions we will be able to return, that is, if the paddle clubs will be opened and when. Then there is a third question which is, in case everything opens, are sporting events going to take off? Is it going to be behind closed doors? Is it going to be an open door with restrictions? In case it has to be behind closed doors, will the World Padel Tour have the capacity to do it behind closed doors with the costs that this implies? I would not know how to answer the question but we will have to find solutions so that the paddle, with everything that had been achieved until this year that had not been little, everything that had grown that had been exponentially will have been affected but I am sure that not is going to die. Somehow, among all of us, we will make it through.

Q.- Between streaming and televised matches, there will be a solution…

R.- It’s an idea. If you have to play behind closed doors, I don’t think it’s wrong to cast it via streaming. Everyone would see it normal for the World Padel Tour to put a not very high, symbolic fee to cover the costs of streaming, the payment of the template, the prizes, the cost of the assembly. Now it would be justified that if we start playing behind closed doors and televised they charge a small fee for streaming.

Q.- Can you imagine ending the season playing without an audience?

R.- I would not like anything. The essence of any professional sport is the public, it is the environment. In the paddle there is a tremendous atmosphere. Of course, in other sports there is a great atmosphere, but on paddle tennis, a stadium was achieved last year, if I’m not mistaken, of 12,000 people in Barcelona. It was already up. It is not a sport like soccer and tennis but it is a respectable sport. Playing behind closed doors would be very sad, but if it is the only solution to move the circuit forward so that there is a ranking and a competition, here we all have to shoulder our shoulders and do our part.

Q.- The truth is that the season could not have started better, with title and number one…

R.- We were lucky to win the first tournament and that made me number one solo. As a joke, at the beginning of the confinement, I would tell my friends ‘as this is getting long, I take the record from Bela, 16 years here without playing as number one’ (laughs). The reality is no. As soon as a month has passed I already said look I don’t want the unjustified number one, what I want is to compete and earn it on the track. What I like is the adrenaline of the competition, so for me I would play again as soon as the confinement behind closed doors and to death, to play the potatoes!

Q.- You won the final precisely against your ex-partner, what happened to Lebrón? Why did you decide to separate?

R.- Juanito went very well, we finished number one last season. However, I think we were both looking for a little consistency. What killed us as a couple were the ups and downs we suffered throughout the year. We started very well, then in the middle of the year it did not go so well, then we returned to play quite well at the end of the year. Those ups and downs did us no good. With Galán he has found a great setback, they are going to be fighting for number one for sure and he can give Lebrón that consistency that maybe I could not give him and Lima gives me the consistency that I needed. Still, I have only fond memories of Lebrón. I have said it more than once, I will always remember Lebrón as the teammate who made me reach number one and from my heart I say that I hope he wins all his games except when he faces me because I consider him a friend, and He also has a heart that does not fit in his chest.

Q.- Do you think Galán-Lebrón will be the couple to beat?

R.- There are several couples. I think this may be the year, next to last year, the most even in the history of paddle tennis because I think that Galán and Lebrón are a couple to beat, Tapia-Bela are a couple to beat, Sanyo and Stupa are a couple to beat, Maxi-Mati … There are five or six couples that may perfectly be fighting for number one. Not forgetting other couples like Javi and Uri, Tello and Chingotto who can win tournaments and if they take that leap of experience that is needed to fight for number one, they will also get involved. They are couples that can perfectly win tournaments. Now, if you ask me who is going to fight number one, I think it will be among the four or five that I have mentioned. I don’t think any couple will win, if there were 15 tournaments, 12 championships or 10. Whoever will be number one will have to win six or seven tournaments and it will cost them.