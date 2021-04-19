The self-criticism of Fernando Alonso

04/19/2021

The joy and euphoria that caused the return of Fernando Alonso Formula 1 after two years away from the ‘big circus’ has given way a feeling of some frustration after the first two races of the season. And not only because the performance of the Alpine is far from what was expected after the qualitative leap in 2020, but because the performance of Alonso himself has not been impeccable either. Fernando already warned that he would need some time to re-familiarize himself with the race procedures and now he has not had the slightest compunction in admitting his mistakes of the weekend in Imola, where he finished tenth for the penalty to Raikkonen.

“I’m not surprised. I was expecting exactly to fight what I’m fighting now. I finished right behind Esteban Ocón, my partner, and I was ahead of him when I retired from Bahrain. I’m pretty much where I expected to be, but you always want more, be higher, have more confidence with the car, “said Fernando after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“I probably didn’t have confidence with the car in Bahrain, not here, and I won’t have it in Portimao. It is not something that happens overnight to reach that 100%, it will take time. I am here to work and to improve and a career like today helps a lot. I have changed teams and categories many times and that always requires a period of adaptation, but it is not an excuse. It should be better. I was not at the correct level this weekend, but I will try to be in Portimao “, summed up the Asturian.

“I didn’t perform well. I have to be more prepared for the next race, It doesn’t matter if you have little or no time in the car. Normally you like these races where you start at the back because you have more chances to come back, more opportunities to play with strategy, to risk riding a tire. You like these races with a lot of action, but we could not take advantage of opportunities that there were this time in Imola, “he said.

“We started 15th and finished 10th, so not even with all the action we could take advantage of it. We still have something to improve on our part, but it was a fun race, that’s for sure, the kind that are worth two or three in terms of experience”, settled Fernando.