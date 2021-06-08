The selection will be vaccinated on Wednesday if approved by Health

06/08/2021

On at 11:04 CEST

.

The Spanish soccer team that will compete in the Eurocup will be vaccinated against covid-19 on Wednesday if the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System approves it tomorrow, as assured this Monday by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

“If the Council has no problems, on Wednesday we will vaccinate the national team players so that they are in optimal conditions at the Eurocup“said Rodríguez Uribes in the radio program ‘El Transistor’ on Onda Cero.

The minister explained that the Friday before the positive of the midfielder Sergio Busquets, known this Sunday, he had already sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to request the vaccination of the Spanish team.

According to Rodríguez Uribes, the decision to vaccinate Olympic and Paralympic athletes was made on May 6, and after that measure the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, asked him to do the same with the members of the national team that will compete in the Eurocup.

“Last week, when I called him to reduce the expected audience for Spain-Portugal (from 23,000 to 15,000 people), Luis Rubiales, who was very attentive, asked me about the vaccine. I sent a letter, the minister told me that yes, that tomorrow they will process it in the Public Health Council, and I hope that the decision is that on Wednesday the national team players are vaccinated, “he said.

For the Minister of Culture and Sports, this vaccination is “an exception to the rule” that is “justified” because it is “a group that represents” Spain.

Rodríguez Uribes admitted that the vaccine to be administered to Spanish internationals will have to be decided by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

After Busquets was positive, the rest of the soccer players of the senior team, who were negative in PCR and serological tests, were confined to their rooms in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid) and trained alone.

The coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, called the central defender on Monday Raúl Albiol, midfielders Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler and Brais Méndez, and the striker Rodrigo Moreno to carry out a parallel concentration in case there are more cases.

The friendly match on Tuesday against Lithuania (8:45 pm) at the Butarque Stadium, in Leganés (Madrid), will be played by the U21 team, called urgently this Monday, a match that will count “for all purposes as played by the absolute selection “, according to announced the Spanish Federation of Soccer.