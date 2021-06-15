The selection returns to work waiting for Busquets

06/15/2021 at 8:37 PM CEST

The Spanish team resumed training sessions at the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas on Tuesday afternoon with an eye on next Saturday’s match against Poland. The session was chaired by the good atmosphere, since the players were seen encouraged despite the draw achieved in the opening match of the Eurocup against Sweden. Even forward Álvaro Morata was not affected by the whistles he had heard the day before at La Cartuja.

Luis Enrique Martínez has 23 players available. This Tuesday they all jumped to the grass, although the starters and the substitutes did a different job. The coach is only awaiting the return of the captain, Sergio Busquets, who had to leave the concentration after testing positive for coronavirus.

For the information that reaches us, the turn of Busquets is very close. The Catalan midfielder is about to exceed ten days of isolation and is only waiting for the appropriate PCR to be negative. In the Spanish Federation they hope that Busquets will join the concentration before the game against Poland.

Being asymptomatic, the Blaugrana player has been able to exercise at home so as not to lose shape. It will only take a couple of training sessions with the group to be available to the coach again.