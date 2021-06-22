The selection poses for the official photo of Euro 2020

06/22/2021 at 2:27 PM CEST

The Spanish soccer team has already been made the official photo with the complete game kit for this Eurocup, which will be the souvenir snapshot of the tournament.

This week, the team had already posed dressed in their best clothes, with a suit, and it has now been the turn to do it short, with the Red shirt, and with the boots on.

This Tuesday morning, the team also trained at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas for last time before the transcendental match against Slovakia at the La Cartuja stadium, this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.. In this clash against the Slovaks, Luis Enrique’s men play their way to the round of 16.

This same Tuesday afternoon, the squad travels to Seville to concentrate for the match, and Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets will participate in the press conference prior to the match, already from La Cartuja.

What did you say AzpilicuetaIt is a “life or death” match. Another member of the team, Adama Traoré, has stated in an interview with SPORT that you have to “have faith and believe” in the round pass.

