The Selection of 11 actions with which to shoot a goal in the stock market this Eurocup

The Eurocup has returned to serve in many the selector inside. A job that has more similarities than it may seem with that of analysts and asset managers. From a wide universe of possibilities, they are tasked with stick with a select few who combine well and have the ability to win. The ideal 11 is not just a matter of the field of play.

One of the indisputable keys for a good selection, both football and investment assets, is that its members perform well the task for which they have been chosen: defense, attack, take eventual blows or throw the rest when the others fail. The other, be stronger than other rivals.

Investing.com analyst Ismael de la Cruz has stepped into Luis Enrique’s shoes to launch your own ideal combination to shoot at goal in this Eurocup. Of course, on the stock market. In its particular Selection, Spanish stocks are the majority, as they occupy seven of the 11 positions it enters into its portfolio. These are his chosen ones:

Goal

1. Mapfre: The insurer becomes for the expert in the best value to place in the goal of its initial 11. The analyst considers that his profit of 173.3 million euros in the first quarter, 36% higher than a year ago, is one of its great assets to resist unbeatable possible bearish market blows.

In addition, it highlights that Mapfre’s actions are “one of the cheapest on the market Spanish ”measured its price against earnings by the PER ratio. Likewise, the horizon of divesting assets that are not currently providing the group with the expected results stands out in their favor.

Defending

2. Grifols: The pharmaceutical is placed among the values ​​chosen for defense in the expert’s portfolio. In his argument he explains that “he has in favor of the fact that he bought several plasma donation centers in the USA“, Which allows you to immediately have the plasma obtained. In the same way, its growth in the Chinese market and the evolution of his Ambar project against Alzheimer’s.

3. Prosus: Dutch technology is another one that earns a position in defense. The fact that your income may increase this year between 30% and 35% are his credentials after a first fiscal semester in which he has achieved profits 21% higher than a year ago. In the middle of the “bullish channel” for its graph, it aims to continue gaining a capitalization that only two years after its debut is the fifth largest of the EuroStoxx 50.

4. Total: The French energy company is benefiting from the uptrend of oil price. After a profit nine times higher than a year ago in the first quarter, the analyst considers that it remains “cheap” in terms of PER compared to its peers in the sector. His geographic diversification and its growing exposure to renewables also works in its favor.

5. Strabag: The defense group is completed with this Austrian construction company. With a net cash of more than 3,100 million euros and a wide diversification of businesses, it is positioned as one of the most relevant actors with a view to the development of new infrastructures in the European Union. Some projects that, in addition, will have in many cases the promotion of Community funds Next Generation.

Midfield

6. Just Eat Takeaway: The Dutch food delivery giant “continues to take a slice from the digitization process of online food delivery orders.” The strong pull of confinement continues in business, and holding large sports competitions is always an incentive. In addition, with liquidity close to 500 million, the group could continue to grow.

7. Gestamp: With the anticipation that their sales in Asia and the US to grow strongly in the second quarter of the year thanks to the recovery of activity in the automotive factories, the outlook is good for the Spanish midfielder. Already in the first quarter, the Spanish managed to improve its turnover by 8%.

8. Telephone: The Investing.com expert points out that the 118% increase in profit recorded in the first quarter is a shock to its graph. In addition, in his opinion, “everything indicates that the objectives that the Spanish operator set for the present 2021 they will be fulfilled ”. And, as if that weren’t enough, the boost from Criteria Caixa’s purchases provided another upward catalyst.

9. Logistician: Throughout its first fiscal semester, between October of last year and March of this year, the 33% increase in net profit has put the runway for “your business grows around 9% -9.2% this year.” Both its geographical diversification and its leadership in several of the countries where it is present in various lines of business are decisive for your choice.

Lead

10. Prosegur Cash: The cash management subsidiary “trades at an attractive and cheap price in PER terms relative to its sector in Europe.” In fact, the analyst points out, it does so at between 5 and 6 points below its peers. At a time of low guaranteed returns, his commitment to dividend distribution becomes another claim in his favor, with a 5% return for this concept.

11. Sacyr: The concessionaire adds contracts for more than 500 million euros in so far this year. Once again, the combination of a rising business and an attractive remuneration to the shareholder through his usual dividends election – with one of them currently in progress -, become his best credentials to shoot a goal in the stock market, according to the expert .