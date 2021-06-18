The Selection is already in Seville

06/18/2021

On at 21:26 CEST

The Spanish National Team, led by coach Luis Enrique, has already landed in Seville, where tomorrow they will face Poland, starting at 9:00 p.m., in the second match of this group stage of the Eurocup. It will be a difficult duel against an opponent who arrives with Lewandowski as their main weapon and who also needs victory to stay alive in the group.

Let’s remember that Spain has come to Seville with the will to win to start straightening the course after the ‘puncture’ on the opening day against Sweden, where the lack of a goal ended up being paid too dearly with a draw that knew little. TOyes, those of Luis Enrique have landed in the Seville capital with enthusiasm and with a luxury reinforcement like Sergio Busquets.

Although he has just returned to the concentration after testing negative in the last PCR, the presence of Badía’s is one more reason to fill the backpack of the Spanish expedition with optimism. Only Luis Enrique and Busquets know if he is in full condition to have minutes tomorrow.

Upon arriving in Seville, Luis Enrique and Morata will attend the media in a telematic press conference starting at 8:30 p.m.