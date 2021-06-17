The selection focuses on Poland with 23 troops and still without Busquets

The Spanish team resumed training on Thursday, after the rest day on Wednesday, already focused on the match of the second day of Euro 2020 against Poland on Saturday, with the 23 troops under the command of Luis Enrique Martínez and still without Sergio Busquets. In the absence of the captain and half center, positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, June 6 and doubt for the duel against the team led by Robert Lewandowski at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, the coach had the rest of the internationals, already prepared for Saturday’s appointment and waiting for if there are changes in the starting eleven.

After the recovery session last Tuesday after the clash against Sweden, this afternoon all of them trained behind closed doors in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. There, this Friday there will be a last training session, set at 10:00 a.m., before moving to Seville in the afternoon., where the expedition will depart by plane at 6:00 p.m. to arrive there around 7:05 p.m. Already in its concentration in the Andalusian city, Luis Enrique and Álvaro Morata will offer the official telematic press conference for the duel against Poland, in which any result other than victory will complicate the route from Spain to the round of 16.