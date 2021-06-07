The Selection, authorized to receive the vaccine

06/07/2021

On at 13:35 CEST

According to ‘El Partidazo de la COPE’, The Spanish National Team will receive tomorrow the corresponding authorization to be able to proceed to vaccinate all the players and technical staff for the next European Championship. You will receive this ‘OK’ this Tuesday since it is the date where the Public Health Council is scheduled to meet.

Always according to information from the station, last Friday the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, asked Uribes to contact the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the National Team. That was done by Uribes, who wrote to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

The request would have had the approval of the Government, which in principle tomorrow should approve the vaccination of the ‘bubble’ that surrounds the Spanish Soccer Team.

This news appears a few hours after the positive case of Sergio Busquets has been made official, which has forced all the players of the National Team to prepare for the Eurocup individually to avoid possible infections.