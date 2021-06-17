The Seleçao are left without Neymar … but call Dani Alves for Tokyo 2021

06/17/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

Neymar Jr. will not go to the Tokyo Olympics. PSG was irreducible and did not release its star, who aims to seek his third medal, after silver in London 2012 and gold in Rio 2016. The CBF, however, reacted quickly and gave a coup by calling to the fireproof, Dani Alves.

The former Barcelona winger, now 38 years old and playing for Sao Paulo, will have the opportunity to win an unprecedented title on his spectacular resume: Olympic gold. The Bahian player is a legend, with the Paulista Championship, won in May with his current team, he reached 41 trophies won.

“There are some athletes who are a reference in the world of sports, and one of these is Dani Alves, who, wherever he goes, is always champion. In fact, he has just pulled Sao Paulo out of a drought of titles that lasted since 2012. If he is not in the Copa América it is because of an injury “, highlighted the Brazilian coach, André Jardine.

The Brazilian coach highlighted that “Dani has a leadership profile and a great experience in the Seleçao, he will add a lot to us, the universe took him out of the Copa América but placed him in the Olympic Games, which is a title that he lacked.” “Going to the Games is a unique moment for Alves’ career”, celebrated Jardine.

Neymar did not want to go to war against PSG and will not be in Tokyo. His absence is the most felt in the list of 18 summoned. “Neymar is a world reference, he is the great leader of the main team and of course he would not have liked him to be in Tokyo, but he would do two competitions and this was not possible. This is the reason why he was not called. The only exception It is Douglas Luiz who is in the Copa América and will also go to the Games. I can only wish Neymar to be happy and to win the Copa América, because he is a spectacular boy. “ indicated the exlateral Branco, now coordinator of the base teams in the CBF.

THE LIST OF CALLED OLYMPIC SELEÇAO

Goalkeepers

Brenno (Guild)

Santos (At. Paranaense)

Side

Dani Alves (Sao Paulo)

Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras)

Guilherme Arana (At. Mineiro)

Centrals

Diego Carlos (Seville)

Gabriel Magalhes (Arsenal)

Nino (Fluminense)

Midfielders

Bruno Guimares (Olympique Lyon)

Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Gerson (Flamengo)

Matheus Henrique (Guild)

Forwards

Antony (Ajax)

Malcom (Zenit)

Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin)

Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen)

Pedro (Flamengo)

The three places for players over 24 years of age are goalkeeper Santos, Sevilla player Diego Carlos and Dani Alves.