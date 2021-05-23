The seer Octavio Aceves dies at 73

The Argentine seer Octavio Aceves He died at dawn from this Saturday to Sunday at the age of 73, the Europa Press agency has confirmed. Aceves had been admitted to a Guadalajara hospital for several days suffering from a kidney infection that became complicated.

According to this agency, Aceves had been retired from public life for two years, suffering from Alzheimer disease. When he began to show the first symptoms, he decided to enter a residence.

The seer’s last years were also difficult in economic matters, and he tried to emerge with a tarot consultation, although it was not enough and he lived thanks to a loan.

Harassed by debts, according to Europa Press, there was talk of an embargo on his house in Madrid, but this fact was never confirmed after Aceves will retire from public life.

Born in Rosario (Argentina) in 1947, Octavio Aceves was one of the best known faces on television in Spain in the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to his appearances in shows like Sabor a ti.