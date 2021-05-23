The seer Octavio Aceves dies at 73

Octavio Aceves, in an archive image (Photo: GTRES / EUROIMAGEN)

The seer, writer and actor Octavio Aceves, who had been admitted to a Guadalajara hospital for several days due to a kidney infection, died this Saturday at the age of 73, according to sources close to Europa Press.

Aceves, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, had retired from public life two years ago. In 2019, after confessing having begun to notice the first symptoms of this disease, he entered a residence.

Since his retirement from public life to be with care due to the Alzheimer’s that he suffered, there has been no news of Aceves, who wrote several books during his life. Additionally, Aceves participated in plays, in the film Torrente 4: Lethal Crisis by Santiago Segura, as well as in various television programs.

