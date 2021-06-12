the seedbed of startups | Tec Review

On October 1, 2020, the Mexican entrepreneurial ecosystem woke up with the news that, for years, it had been waiting for: the birth of its first unicorn. Kavak, the pre-owned car buying and selling platform, had achieved a valuation of more than $ 1.15 billion. Now, the panorama opens for the unicorn companies in Mexico.

Kavak’s announcement spread like wildfire in the national and foreign press. Congratulations abounded on social networks.

After years of speculation, Mexico finally had its first representative in the club of technology companies valued at more than $ 1 billion.

And what is a unicorn company?

Unicorn companies in Mexico

Loreanne Garcia, co-founder of Kavak, was at her home.

Immediately, she and her partners –Carlos Garcia Ottati Y Roger laughlin– gathered on the Zoom platform to celebrate.

“We were filled with a feeling of commitment because being a unicorn is not the goal,” says Garcia.

“The goal is to continue to help consumers have an incredible car buying experience and we have a lot to do.” After congratulating each other, they announced the news to the team.

The following day, everything returned to normal: “we returned to sell, to operate and to give it more force with the commitment that we had on top of it.”

Founded in 2016, Kavak facilitates the process and payment of car sales through an online platform. It also offers personalized and guaranteed financing options. Their mission, in Lori words, “is to sell only the cars that they would sell to their mom.”

Since then, year after year the company has experienced exponential growth to triple digits.

Kavak’s $ 1.15 billion valuation was completed with a third round of financing from the Japanese investment fund Softbank, which has other Latin American unicorns in its portfolio, such as Rappi and Loggi.

Kavak had previously received funding from firms such as DST Global (Hong Kong), Greenoaks Capital (United States), Kaszek Ventures (Latin America) and General Atlantic (United States).

Its first round of financing was 3 million pesos from Mountain Nazca, in the third quarter of 2016.

“The average funding for unicorns in the world is 300 million dollars,” he details. Álvaro Rodríguez Arregui, co-founder and managing partner of the Mexican investment fund Ignia.

“Kavak has raised 400 million. No startup has ever raised that amount of capital, which shows that there is a growing appetite from investors with deep pockets for opportunities in Mexico”.

A good overview

In addition to the growing investment interest in our country, the appointment of Kavak as the first unicorn in Mexico is the result of a series of factors that have paved the way in the Mexican entrepreneurial ecosystem, among them, the boom of the digital economy (and the market opportunities derived from this), as well as talented leadership teams in the face of startups with a vision of transformation.

These are the elements to keep an eye on for Mexico to become the hotbed of unicorns.



Mexican digital revolution

In the midst of a strong dissemination and advertising campaign, in 2014 the first HotSale was held in Mexico, an initiative to promote electronic commerce.

The success was overwhelming. During four days, the sites of the participating brands registered more than one million clicks, 3.2 million buyers and total sales of 370 million pesos.

Four years after the first edition, HotSale is the most important online sales campaign in the country. For 2019, it added 11,000 million pesos in sales, 30% more compared to 2018. The above only confirms something: the Mexican digital revolution is advancing at a steady pace.

“Mexico is experiencing a boom in the digital economy”Says Arregui.

“The country is a great success story for many digital companies in the world: for Facebook it is the fifth most important country in the world, for Netflix it is the second. From the point of view of metropolitan markets, Mexico City is the most important for Spotify. Mexico is the next frontier of opportunities in the digital economy ”.

Currently, the country is the second largest e-commerce market on a global scale. Its growth is the product not only of a greater offer of services and products on the Internet, but also of the increase in the confidence of the Mexican consumer to buy online.

For Héctor Sepúlveda, co-founder and managing partner of Mountain Nazca, the startups have managed to “convey confidence to the consumer that they are solid companies, that go a long way, that they offer better products and services than others, capable of sustaining them in the future.”

The result, he mentions, is a recommendation multiplier effect within Mexican consumers.

However, the launch of an eye-catching product on the market is not enough to secure a large number of customers.

Specialists agree that one of the main ingredients for successful and sustainable ventures in Latin America is that they solve a specific need in an attractive and huge market.

Kavak, for example, serves a segment that for years was fragmented: the buying and selling of used cars.

“The used car market in Mexico is the sixth largest in the world and the penetration of cars in Mexico is still low. There are three people per car in Mexico, compared to one person per car in the United States, ”he details. German Rosales, Softbank investor.

Kavak’s story

When Loreanne García, Carlos García Ottati, and Roger Laughlin sat on their first Kavak meeting, the first thing they did was define what culture they wanted to build.

His answer: a culture of disruption around the car buying and selling experience. For that, having the right team was essential.

“(We want) a team that feels part of the vision and ambition that we are creating, that is oriented to our clients,” Lori describes.

“We take the recruitment process very seriously, we invest time, we make sure that people know what they are coming for and that we have the opportunity to meet the person and their super powers.”

For both Softbank and Mountain Nazca, the profile of the entrepreneurs behind Kavak was one of the decisive factors to invest in the company.

All three came from strategic positions in large corporations such as Linio México, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Groupon., so one of his main assets was his operational ability to run the business.

“There may be a very attractive market, but if you don’t have a good team capable of executing that mission, it’s not the same,” says Rosales, from Softbank.

Sepúlveda, from Nazca, agrees: “It is a matter of integrity: promises made and promises kept. You don’t have to focus so much on the company, but on its leaders, ”he says.

Funding, opportunity and the Achilles heel

If 2019 showed anything, it is that foreign investors have their sights set on Latin America.

In March of that year, the Japanese investment fund Softbank announced the creation of a fund of 5,000 million dollars destined to invest in technology startups in the region, called Softbank Innovation Fund and to which Rosales belongs.

Foreign investor appetite is on the rise. According to data from the Venture Capital Association in Latin America (Lavca), from 2016 to 2019, venture capital financing grew 900%.

While in 2016 investment in startups was around $ 500 million, by 2019 it reached $ 4.6 billion.

In Mexico, only venture capital investments grew 42% between 2013 and 2019, according to the Mexican VC Opportunity study by the Asociación Mexicana de Capital Privado (Amexcap).

However, for Arregui funding is and will continue to be the area of ​​opportunity for the Mexican entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We need a healthy ecosystem of funds,” he says.

“In the United States, institutional investors invest 5% of their assets in venture funds. In Mexico it is 0.15% of its assets. Thirty times less relatively. It is impossible to have a healthy ecosystem if there is no funding ”.

The case of Kavak, Rodríguez Arregui continues, is an example.

While in its initial stages the company received financing from local funds, for later stages the injection of capital was from international funds with deeper pockets.

Currently, nine out of 10 of the largest international venture capital firms supporting late-stage ventures are in Mexico, including Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Softbank, General Atlantic, GGV Capital, and Accel.

For him, the situation is clear: local investors they are not investing enough in venture capital funds.

This is also part of the final conclusions of the Mexican VC Opportunity study, in which Amexcap notes that Mexico is not creating a late-stage opportunity base fast enough to capitalize on the attractiveness of its market.

Ignorance or fear of risk are some of the fears of traditional local investors in Mexico, according to Arregui.

History has shown that one of the risks behind attractive investment opportunities is the creation of speculation bubbles, as occurred in

2000 and in 2008.

However, although it is something latent, for Sepúlveda the ecosystem of funds operates in a very collaborative environment and international experience is of great help.

“It is learning from which we have benefited internationally. Mexico is late, yes, but it is like having a time machine. We can learn from this concept of peer learning ”.

The ecosystem, after Covid-19

The Covid-19 health emergency accelerated the digital transformation and further opened the market opportunity. Consumption habits turned to the web.

“Table is ready. We have growth in front of us, the big explosion. That is what investors are seeing to capture that value and at a time when all these trends have been accelerated by the pandemic, ”says Ignia’s co-founder and managing partner.

In fact, the investment talks have not stopped, instead they have been moved to meetings by Zoom.

Before meeting with an entrepreneur, Rosales shares, you had to plan a week in advance.

The result was less frequent interactions. “Now that we are connected in video call, the pace of investments has increased with many entrepreneurs. That is good for the ecosystem ”.

On the procurement issue, the situation is similar. Currently, international strategic players have shown interest in Ignia’s portfolio of startups.

“Before Covid-19 we did not have any active company processes, now we have seven active processes,” says Arregui.

The next Mexican unicorns, the specialists agree, we will see them in various segments, including fintech and delivery.

“Kavak was the first, but next year we will see at least two or three more, if not at the end of this year,” anticipates Sepúlveda.

“We are seeing the birth of the great companies of the very near future of this country. What we are experiencing right now is a crumb of what is to come ”.

(Selene Mazón / published in the 34th edition of the digital magazine Tec Review)