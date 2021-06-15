The sedimentary study of the Ebro Delta begins to stop its deterioration

06/15/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has begun this week the bathymetry works (topographic study of the areas covered by marine or continental waters) and the taking of sediment samples that will be carried out in the course under of the Ebro river. The objective is to better understand the sedimentary transit of the river and the role it plays in the functioning of the Delta. The Ministry will allocate more than one million euros to the execution of cartography works to establish the best mechanisms for studying sediments.

The Ebro Delta is one of the humid areas in Spain that suffers the most from pressure due to the entry of the sea and the consequent salinization of the waters. This was one of the reasons why the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero rejected the project for the water crossing to the Valencian Community, Murcia and Almería, which planned to capture a thousand cubic hectometres at the mouth. In the end it has been shown that, despite this protection measure, very controversial in its day, the problem continues.

Technicians work has begun in the Amposta area and they will continue to perform these tasks for the next five months. Simultaneously, work will begin to study the sediment dynamics in the lower section of the Ebro River, which will consist of carrying out a bathymetric survey and a sedimentological study of the Ciurana, Margalef and Guiamets reservoirs, with an estimated duration of four months. A characterization of the channels and sediments of the Ciurana, Montsant and Asmat rivers, located downstream of the aforementioned reservoirs, will also be carried out. These works will be carried out during the next three months.

In the second phase, the bathymetry of the Mequinenza reservoir and sediment characterization of the Mequinenza and Ribarroja reservoirs will be carried out. Within this same framework, the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation, in collaboration with the National Geographic Institute, is conducting a high precision topographic leveling to advance the quantification of the subsidence process del Delta del Ebro. This phenomenon, consisting of the subsidence of the land, is one of the main problems of this area.

The salinization of soils already affects 20% of the cultivated areas of the planet, warn researchers from the Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA), and they call on institutions to make mitigating this degradation a priority. Researchers at IRTA, which is based in Caldes de Montbui (Barcelona), have developed a pioneering methodology to include the impact of soil salinization in the analysis of the life cycle of food production, according to the ISM Community Blog .

IRTA researcher Montse Núñez, who has published the new methodology in the journal ‘Enviromnmental Science & Technology’, explains that, for example, the rice fields of the Ebro delta, which each year produce around 90,000 tons of this cereal, is experiencing strong salinization that puts crops at risk.

The cause is climate change and subsidence, which causes the Ebro Delta to sink an average of three millimeters per year, which encourages the sea to advance, invade the subsoil and further salinize the water table.

“The Delta is not an isolated case. As sea level rises around the globe, coastal areas are increasingly flooded by salty water that penetrates the soil and subsoil, ”the researcher warns.

According to Núñez, the rain can help dissipate the salts, but heat waves and droughts, which are becoming more frequent, force the water tables to be used more to obtain fresh water for drinking and irrigation, which causes further increase the salinization of the soil.

The author warns that this degradation, exacerbated by climate change, will cause a loss of productivity and threaten the economic sustainability of farmers and the maintenance of the rural world.

The Delta del Ebro Natural Park is a Spanish protected natural area located at the mouth of the river Ebro, in the province of Tarragona, Catalonia, between the regions of Bajo Ebro and Montsiá.

It was declared a nature park in 1983 and expanded in 1986. Currently it has an area of ​​7,736 ha (3,979 ha in the right hemidelta and 3,757 ha in the left). It is a SPA zone, a Ramsar Convention area and is part of the biosphere reserve.

The Ebro river, the largest in Spain, is the main responsible for this environment, providing the materials taken from your header to deposit them here, in conjunction with the Mediterranean. The sediments are therefore materials from the Pyrenees, the Iberian system and the Cantabrian mountain range, places where the river is born. The amount of sedimented materials have created an area of ​​more than 320 km², in which numerous habitats have been formed. The present shape of the Delta is a perfectly drawn “arrow” penetrating nearby.

