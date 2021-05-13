The Securitas Direct smartwatch to protect our elders

Security, as a concept, covers practically all areas. Living safely in our home, driving safely in our car or walking safely through the streets of the city. And within the search for safety, without a doubt, there is a group of people in which it becomes more important: the Senior group.

Securitas Direct has been innovating and improving the value proposition of protecting people for several years, offering the best security for people, both inside and outside the home.

One of the examples is the Verisure Guardian service, through which, through the mobile phone app, the user can receive attention by pressing the SOS button, wherever they are. Very interesting for teenagers who come home late or people who want to be calm, Securitas Direct’s own specialists are in charge of notifying the emergency and family services and if necessary, which generates great peace of mind.

The new generation of Senior Protection

And we come to one of the last services that Securitas Direct provides in collaboration with CaixaBank, in this case aimed at the Senior segment that, either for one reason or another, They need a team of experts to guarantee their peace of mind and well-being at all times.

More and more people, over 55 years of age, trust technological devices as the perfect complement in their day to day, taking advantage of all the advantages they offer and that give them greater security and peace of mind.

This Securitas Direct solution was born to respond to a need of one of the largest groups, senior people, a group that already exceeds 8.5 million people and that during the pandemic he has shown that he needs to feel even more secure but without giving up his pace of life.

To achieve this, technology becomes the best ally, resulting in a new figure called perennials. And is that not only young audiences are users and are interested in technology. More and more people, over 55 years of age, trust technological devices as the perfect complement in their day to day, taking advantage of all the advantages they offer and that give them greater security and peace of mind.

How Senior Protection works

Senior Protection combines services to make life easier and safer for the user. Composed of a smartwatch designed and manufactured ad hoc, a device for the home with a wide range of services ranging from personal protection, health services, leisure and well-being, accompanied by a mobile application to have all the control.

When a person press the SOS buttonEither in the device located in your home or through the physical button of your smartwatch, the Securitas Direct emergency reception center will assist you in an average time of 29 seconds, calling family members and referring, if necessary, with 112 to send an ambulance.

“The most important aspect of the smartwatch is the protection offered to the user, wherever they go, subject to the exclusive ATN network of Securitas Direct. With its alarm system and GPS positioning in case of pressing the SOS button, we will know where you are, and they will send the help you need at all times ”, indicates Ruth Santa Isabel, director of Strategic Banking Alliances at Securitas Direct.

A smartwatch to feel safe

Securitas Direct has designed an avant-garde watch for the new generation of Senior Protection service. Its manufacture in titanium with sapphire crystal, offers the appearance of a conventional analog watch but also incorporates all the technological features of a smart safety watch.

If we analyze the device, has a multifunctional luminescent display that shows various indicatorssuch as battery status, date and time, activity goal, step counter, and distance meter.

In this sense, it offers the same functions as a normal smartwatch, however, it goes much further. The user will also be able to see the temperature, humidity and air quality of the home on the analog clock screen, as long as they are at home. Also incorporates fall detection technology, so that after 45 seconds without movement by the user, it generates an automatic emergency alert.

If, on the other hand, the user needs help or foresees that he will need it, he only has to press the physical SOS button for two seconds and they will contact him immediately, activating the emergency protocol if necessary.

With IP67 water resistance, the clock is optimal for showering with it, one of the times when a fall is most susceptible.

Household device

Outside the home, the watch will become the best companion but, for inside the home, Securitas Direct has developed a device that, should you need help, thanks to its three highly sensitive microphones and its speaker with 360º sound, will allow us to request help by voice or through the SOS button.

The voice chat service provides the possibility of selecting profiles and related topics to other users of the Senior Protection service with whom we can talk when and how much we want.

The mobile app

The mobile application is compatible with all operating systems, Android and iOS. Through this app, a family member can make calls to the home device to talk to the user and receive real-time notifications with warnings every time an incident occurs. In addition, the app allows you to track daily physical activity goals and know progress, and know if the user is indoors.

“Once again, Securitas Direct has pushed beyond the limits in which people can feel safe,” adds Ruth Santa Isabel.

Other Securitas Direct services

The new generation of Senior Protection includes innovations such as medical attention by video consultation with real-time monitoring, telepharmacy and butler service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The telepharmacy service, which Alares takes care of, allows, through the home device, to request the purchase of the medicine at your usual pharmacy reference in those situations in which they cannot go to the pharmacy.

Another new feature is butler service, where you can request information and help in day-to-day management, such as the renewal of the DNI, passport, driving license, comparison of domestic services (electricity, water, telephone or television), as well as search for leisure activities and culture that may be of interest to you.

Through the home device, the customer can speak hands-free with a doctor 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This service is provided by homedoctor, who additionally incorporates the option of diagnosis by video consultation with a doctor, through the App, with the possibility of monitoring the user’s health status immediately without having to leave home thanks to the health monitor, which measures body temperature, blood pressure, electrocardiogram and blood oxygen.

The Senior Protection homedoctor application allows access to a medical consultation without an appointment at any time and day of the year. The user will also be able to share, from the comfort of their home, the vital variables (body temperature, blood pressure, EKG, and blood oxygen) with a homedoctor to keep track of your history.

