It is considered fundamental in view of the difficulties derived from the coronavirus crisis

It is also required to detail the security measures to follow in workshops and dealerships

Various associations in the automotive sector have asked the European Union for a financing plan to promote the renewal of the vehicle fleet.

The car purchase in the post-coronavirus crisis it is partly a matter of European Union. This is the opinion of the main associations in the sector of the continent, which have published an action plan made up of 25 points that seeks to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is the reinforcement of the national plans for the renewal of the vehicle fleet, which according to these entities should have the economic collaboration of the EU.

These actions would seek to reduce the impact of coronavirus in the economy, something that has been especially noticed in the automotive sector. Furthermore, it is intended to guarantee a strong restart for this market.

The document also requests that the community authorities explain in detail what security protocols they must be followed with a view to the reopening of workshops and concessionaires.

European funding to renew the car park would be a key boost for the car demand grew up in a difficult time like the one ahead. In addition, it is recommended that the purchase incentives offered be similar in all countries in Europe.

“Now it is crucial to restart all the automotive value chain. We need a coordinated relaunch of industrial and distribution activity, with liquidity for companies. It will be necessary to take specific measures to activate demand and investment, “said the director general of ACEAEric-Mark Huitemam, in statements collected by Europa Press.

“The automotive sector is committed to emerging from this crisis stronger than ever. A successful restart requires a supportive regulatory framework that protects public health, minimizes the impact on the economy, and ensures a transition to a circular, carbon-neutral economy.” , added the secretary general of Etrma, Fazilet Cinaralp.

