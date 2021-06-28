The secrets to succeed with your selfies

But a selfie has much more creativity than anything else. To achieve this, try not to take the typical selfie, but a different one that is able to stand out. And by the way, do not abuse the morrillos. They had their time, but they are already totally out of the loop.

Watch out for selfies taken from below. The tendency is for the “double chin effect” to increase, something that does not favor anyone. Much better the typical one with the arm slightly raised or directly in front. Selfies are also synonymous with social networks. Sharing them is almost an obligation, but try not to abuse your wall with the same type of goto, you will end up getting tired. For these networks you can better share those that are in a group or as a couple, a different image is transmitted to that of the solo selfie.

A golden rule when you decide to take a selfie is to edit it. Yes, getting it right the first time is complicated and with a simple editing touch you will get more interesting effects. For example, try change it to black and white, blur the background, vary the grain … the possibilities are endless, and with simple editing programs you can do real wonders. There are many free apps that can help you in this regard, one of the most complete is VSCO, available for Android and Apple.

But perhaps one of the golden rules to make your selfie interesting is to use your imagination. You can be creative in many different ways. Of course, there are places where it is not a good idea to take a selfie. Let common sense always prevail when taking these types of shots.